Special Olympics Wyoming Invites You to Casper Jackalope Jump

Special Olympics Wyoming invites you to come out and support your community by attending the CASPER Jackalope Jump.

"Your involvement is critical in aiding our mission. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for athletes. Additionally, your contribution and involvement help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community. If you cannot take the Jump, you can still come out, donate, volunteer your time, and show your support!" read a press release from Special Olympics Wyoming.

The Jackalope Jump challenges Wyomingites at numerous locations around the state to "Be Bold, Go for the Cold!".

It’s a way for individuals, organizations, and businesses to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. All funds raised go to support programming and events for local athletes as well as over 1,600 athletes statewide.

The concept is simple: participants raise $100 and will take an invigorating dip into icy freezing water! The Jumps, however, are so much more than that! They’re the kind of fun and inspiring events that you really must experience for yourself. Grab some friends, plan fun costumes if so inclined, get pumped and register today at www.sowy.org!

Participants raising $100 will earn a one-of-a-kind Jackalope Jump t-shirt and beanie. Jumpers that raise $750 per person will also get a hydration backpack and those individuals raising $1000+ will get a chance to win 1 of 3 $100 Visa Gift Cards.

Schools and 1st Responders can easily get involved in fundraising and participating at a local jump and earn a cool Jackalope Jump beanie incentive at $50 minimum per person. Cool School Challengers and 1st Responders are also eligible for all incentive levels by meeting the minimum fundraising amounts per person.

Online registration is free and strongly encouraged for all participants.

Awards to recognize the best costume, largest group, and most funds raised are given out with a chance to earn some cool extras!