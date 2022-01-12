UPDATED: Dick Cheney Federal Building Evacuated Due To Electrical Fire

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.

Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Patrick McJunkin told K2 Radio News that the fire was caused by electrical equipment in the building's basement.

Crews from Rocky Mountain Power shut off power to the building. The occupants have also been allowed back inside.

McJunkin said firefighters ventilated smoke from the building.

Because the fire involved a federal building, a federal fire marshal from Denver is en route to investigate. The extent of the damage is unknown.

McJunkin said there were no injuries in the incident.

The Dick Cheney Federal Building in downtown Casper was evacuated at roughly 2 p.m. Wednesday after a reported fire.

Get our free mobile app

Casper Fire-EMS Deputy Chief Devin Garvin said firefighters arrived to smoke in the building.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters are still on the scene.

Garvin says there are no reported injuries and crews are still investigating.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.