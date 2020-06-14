Wildfire Burns 591 Acres West of Cody; Cause Under Investigation

Two guest ranches are under evacuation orders as firefighters combat a new wildfire that has burned nearly 600 acres west of Cody in northwest Wyoming.

Some 89 firefighters are working on the 591-acre Lost Creek Fire, located 25 miles west of Cody near Wapiti and south of US 14/16/20.

The cause remains unknown, according to official information posted on inciweb.

Resources include handcrews, multiple engines, two heavy air tankers and three helicopters. Videos and photos shared to social media showed helicopters dropping water on the blaze Saturday.

The fire is burning in timber with grass understory. It is active and running with short crown runs. Sunday's forecast calls for strong winds.

A public meeting for local residents impacted by the blaze and firefighting operations is set for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Sheep Mountain Day Use Area of Buffalo BIll State Park.

Due to ongoing virus concerns, officials are asking that only Wapiti Valley residents directly impacted by the fire attend, and that attendees limit the number of people present from each household.