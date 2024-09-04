Nestled in the Shoshone National Forest sleeps the tragic ghost town of Kirwin, Wyoming. Abandoned for more than 100 years, this small mining town has rich history and restless spirts.

The town of Kirwin began when gold and silver were discovered on Spar Mountain in the 1880s. Once the word of potential riches traveled, prospectors from all over flooded the area to stake their claim. By the turn of the century, Kirwin had reached its peak with about 200 miners and their families residing in the town. All were searching for fortune and glory, but fortune and glory came with a price. Winters were brutal with deep snows, freezing temps, long months of isolation, and there was a constant threat of avalanches.

The "curse" is said to have began in 1905 when there was an explosion in one of the mines. In February of 1907, Kirwin was devastated by a massive avalanche after days of heavy snow. Several buildings were swept into the Wood River. Those who survived the years of tragic occurrences decide to pack up and leave in the spring of 1907 never to return. However, it is widely believed that the town is still home to spirits who never left.

Now abandoned, the town is said to be rich with paranormal activity. Many of the buildings have been preserved as a passport to the past. There have been many stories of visitors seeing ghosts of miners in the town and on the surrounding mountain slopes.

