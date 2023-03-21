Why Wyoming Might Be Next For Automated McDonalds

For Worth Texas and Denver Colorado have the first ever automated McDonalds.

That's not to say there is nobody inside. There are people in there. You're just not going to see them.

There are several reasons the corporation is experimenting with this idea.

Workers asking for a "living wage" for work that's most an entry level position into the labor market is one reason. People making fries and flipping burgers are not producing enough at what they do to pay such a wage. That's basic economics.

The company is also finding it hard to find anyone who wants to work.

Most older American's remember their first job. For a lot of us it was a fast food restaurant.

But many young people today just don't want to do that sort of work.

Enter the automated fast food restaurant.

Locations, Colorado and Texas.

"When you step inside the test restaurant concept, you'll notice it's considerably smaller than a traditional McDonald's restaurant in the U.S.," McDonald’s said in a statement. "Why? The features—inside and outside—are geared toward customers who are planning to dine at home or on the go."

It works the same as the old restaurant. Order off the app or touch screen it and pull up. The food appears at a window. You just won't see a person.

"Inside the restaurant, there's a delivery pick-up room for couriers to retrieve orders quickly and conveniently," McDonald’s explained in its statement. "There are also kiosks, where customers can place their orders to go, and a pick-up shelf for orders."

Restaurant crew will remain to help prepare the orders, out of site.

"The technology in this restaurant not only allows us to serve our customers in new, innovative ways, it gives our restaurant team the ability to concentrate more on order speed and accuracy, which makes the experience more enjoyable for everyone," explains Keith Vanecek, the franchisee operating the test restaurant.

If you're like me you like interacting with a person. Some people hate that, and have no problem with not having to deal with someone at the counter.

The number of people who eat inside a restaurant like this is way down. Most people grab and go. So the drive through seems to work fine, in many cases.

Because of this the Automated McDonalds will have a very small inside for customers.

So will this idea come to Wyoming?

Not long ago I was in Douglas, Wyoming and found several fast food restaurants with closed lobbies, due to a shortage of staff.

Only the drive-throughs were open.

That leaves the door open to automation and no longer having a dining room.

Work ethic in Wyoming is better than most states. Yet, still, it can be hard to find employees in America's least populated state. A minimal staff might just be the way to go.

I do worry that this will effect today's youth, if they can't get a job where they can learn how to work with the general public.

