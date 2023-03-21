Cowgirls Dominate Creighton, 7-0

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team was impressive Saturday afternoon in Laramie, dispatching of Creighton, 7-0. The win improves the Cowgirls’ record to 3-0 at home this season and snaps a three-match losing streak.

Wyoming (5-8) opened the victory with a hard-fought win in doubles. After splitting the matches at No. 2 and 3 doubles, the Cowgirls clinched the doubles point behind the strength of a 7-5 win at the No. 1 spot by the team of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender. Violetta Borodina and Maria Oreshkina picked up the win at the second doubles spot, pushing their winning streak together to five matches in a row.

Get our free mobile app

On the singles side, things were much-less dramatic, as UW won all six matches.

The Cowgirls won five of the six matches in straight sets and began with a Noesjka Brink 6-1 and 6-3 victory at the No. 4 spot. Quickly after Brink, it was Oreshkina who finished at the second spot, winning 6-2 and 6-2. Zehender clinched the match victory for the Cowgirls with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) win at the first position.

At No. 3 singles, Violetta Borodina battled back for a hard-fought win. Borodina won the second set tiebreaker, 9-7 and then won the third set “super set” 10-7 to come-from-behind for the win. At No. 5 and 6, Nikol Dobrilova (6-2, 6-3) and Fernandez (7-5, 6-1) won, respectively to secure the shutout for the Cowgirls.

“I thought our upperclassmen played very disciplined and very structured, especially during doubles in tight situations,” said UW head coach Dean Clower after the match. “It was good that the younger ones got to see it, so kudos to the upperclassmen for that. In singles, I thought we jumped out on them early and kept the pressure on them. I thought that was one of the best matches Maria (Oreshkina) has played. She kept moving forward on her girl and didn’t let up.”

UW’s match at Northern Arizona on Monday is cancelled due to blizzard conditions in Flagstaff. The Cowgirls will next return to action with the beginning of Mountain West play, March 25 against Colorado State in Fresno, California.

Wyoming vs. Creighton

3/18/23 in Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming 7, Creighton 0

Doubles competition

1. Ana Fernandez/Sophie Zehender (WYO) def. Shukla/Kendall (CU) 7-5

2. Violetta Borodina/Maria Oreshkina (WYO) def. Martinez/Negin (CU) 6-2

3. Krueger/Kongara (CU) def. Noesjka Brink/Nikol Dobrilova (WYO) 6-2

Singles competition

1. Zehender (WYO) def. Shukla (CU) 6-1 7-6 (7-1)

2. Oreshkina (WYO) def. Krueger (CU) 6-2, 6-2

3. Borodina (WYO) def. Negin (CU) 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 1-0 (10-7)

4. Brink (WYO) def. Martinez (CU) 6-1, 6-3

5. Dobrilova (WYO) def. Kendall (CU) 6-2, 6-3

6. Fernandez (WYO) def. Kongara (CU) 7-5, 6-1

30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

- 30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit