Cowboy Wrestlers Close Out Season at NCAA Championships

TULSA, Okla., -- The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad closed out their season at the NCAA Championships on Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma inside of the BOK Center. Both Jore Volk (125) and Jacob Wright (157) brought their seasons to an end in the consolation rounds.

At 125 pounds, Volk was in nail biter against Big 12 Champion No. 6 Stevo Poulin (UNCO) coming up just short in a 3-5 decision lost. Volk’s first season in the Brown and Gold was one to remember as he amassed 25 wins including five wins over ranked opponents and earned a fifth-place finish at the Big 12 Championships to qualify for his first NCAA tournament.

Wright saw his tournament come to an end in a down to the wire decision loss to No. 32 Vinny Zerban (UNCO). Wright finishes his Cowboy career with 103 wins putting him in 18th all-time in program history. Along with the wins, Wright closes out his career as a four-time NCAA Qualifier and a four time Big 12 Championship place winner.

At the conclusion of the tournament, UW head coach Mark Branch offered up these thoughts, in part, about the season on social media.

"This was one of our most challenging seasons since I've been at Wyoming," he penned on Twitter. "It was certainly the hardest one for our team to find success and wins. We wrestled 11 duals and put out nine different lineups. Every one of those lineups had multiple guys wrestling up one or two weight classes yet we never forfeited one match. We got blindsided by a coaching departure early into the season and my coaching staff stepped up to cover duties beyond what was asked of them.

"Three of my returning NCAA qualifiers had major surgeries over the spring, summer and fall. We unexpectedly lost our leading team scorer and had several others who did not buy into our culture and LCT. What we did have is a group of young men who continued to stay focused, committed and loyal to Wyoming wrestling."

Day 2 Results

125 – No. 21 Jore Volk

Cons. Round 2: No. 6 Stevo Poulin (UNC) dec. No. 21 Volk (WYO) 5-3

157 – No. 15 Jacob Wright

Cons. Round 2: No. 32 Vinny Zerban (UNC) dec. No. 15 Wright (WYO) 3-2

