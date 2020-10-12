WHP: Alcohol, Drugs Involved in 31% of This Year’s Fatal Crashes

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers about the dangers of impaired driving.

According to Sgt. Duane Ellis, 32 of the 102 fatal crashes that have occurred on Wyoming's highways this year have involved alcohol and/or drugs.

"The average blood alcohol concentration of an impaired driving arrest is .15 percent, almost twice the legal limit," said Ellis.

Ellis says WYDOT's Driver Services Program saw a 23 percent increase in DUI administration suspensions during September, compared to the same time last year. He says 85 actions are still pending.

