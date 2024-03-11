Who Can Say No To This Face? Bobbette the Bearded Lizard Needs a Home

There's a reptile in Natrona County that needs a home.

Her name is Bobette, an adult female Bearded Dragon.

The Casper Humane Society does not know her age, but says she is well socialized, meaning she is comfortable being handled and enjoys human interaction.

"She’s a naturally curious creature, enjoys moving about her terrarium and basking in the warmth of her lamp. She's a gentle soul who thrives on positive interaction. Her calm temperament makes her perfect for reptile enthusiasts of all ages."

Bearded Dragons can live up to 10 years, so Bobette would be a long-term companion. If you're looking for a unique and rewarding pet and have experience caring for reptiles, you can head down to the Casper Human Society and get a closer look.