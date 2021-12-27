According to GasBuddy's daily surveys, Wyoming gas prices fell 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.29 a gallon.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.7 cents lower than a month ago and $1.11 a gallon higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming, is currently priced at $2.69 a gallon and the most expensive at $3.84 a gallon.

On the national level prices are lower, with the average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon today, down 14.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, and $1 a gallon higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said while gas prices are going lower, prices this Christmas are the highest they've ever been.

"Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November. While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday- it was the most expensive Christmas Day we've ever seen by two-tenths of a penny," De Haan said. "The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013 which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon. Motorists shouldn't get too worked up about it - the downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas. However, gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. This will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Kentucky very soon."