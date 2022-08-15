What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback
Elections in Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday could relaunch the political career of a former Republican star and effectively end the career of another. Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney is the face of a House committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection. Her doggedness against the leader of the Republican Party has left her fighting for her seat. In Alaska, Sarah Palin seized on a vacancy in the state’s congressional delegation as a springboard back into politics. A victory in a special election for the U.S. House could send her to Washington as soon as next month.
