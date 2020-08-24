LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans this week will renominate President Donald Trump and highlight four years of his administration and promises he delivered on.

While Democrats held an entirely virtual convention last week to nominate Joe Biden, the Republicans are holding a pared-down version of an in-person gathering on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The rest of the convention runs through Thursday and includes speeches from Washington, D.C., and Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Trump will give a formal acceptance speech Thursday night from the South Lawn of the White House, but he’s expected to make an appearance every night in the 10 p.m. Eastern hour.