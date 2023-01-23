What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd.

With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??

You've got 10 varieties to choose from this year:

Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip).

Also beginning February 10, the new Raspberry Rally will be available online only for direct ship.

Girl Scout Cookies of Wyoming will sell for $5 per package with the exception of the gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip, which will sell for $6 per package.

This is GSMW’s first price increase since 2013 they said in a recent email.

Girl Scout Cookies will be available several ways over the coming weeks and months across Montana and Wyoming:

·Girl Scouts will take pre-orders February 3 - February 19 with delivery in late March

Order online from a Girl Scout you know or through girlscoutcookies.org

Cookies can be purchased at Cookie Booths March 24 – April 16

All of the proceeds earned from the cookie sale—every penny after paying the baker—stays local with the troops and council.

Girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities, and more.

To learn more, visit gsmw.org.