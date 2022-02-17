UPDATE: All of I-80 Between Cheyenne and Laramie Now Closed

2/18 - 6:42 A.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is back open.

The 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie remains closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds and slick conditions.

3:12 P.M. UPDATE:

As of 3 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 16 to 18 hours.

10:50 A.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 is now closed in both directions between Cheyenne and Laramie.

As of 10:49 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

The 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie is also closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds and slick conditions.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash has forced the closure of westbound Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 9:43 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

I-80 eastbound is open, but a black ice advisory is in effect between Happy Jack Road (exit 323) and Otto Road (exit 348).

Get our free mobile app

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.