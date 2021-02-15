UPDATE: Westbound I-80 Reopens After 6-Hour Closure Due to Crash

3:21 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 has reopened to all traffic in both directions.

UPDATE:

As of 11 a.m., the estimated reopening time is in five to six hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash near milepost 327.5 has forced the closure of westbound Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 9:32 a.m., the estimated reopening time is unknown.

I-80 eastbound is open, but WYDOT says it's slick in spots.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.

