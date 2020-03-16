West Yellowstone Man Pleads Not Guilty in Grandson’s Death

BOZEMAN, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — A West Yellowstone man has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and criminal child endangerment in the death of his 12-year-old grandson in early February.

James Sasser Jr. entered his plea Monday in District Court in the death of Alex Hurley.

Sasser has been jailed with his bail set at $500,000 since his arrest.

A co-defendant, 18-year-old Gage Roush, pleaded not guilty to felony assault on a minor.

Prosecutors allege he beat the boy with a paddle. Investigators found several videos of family members beating and torturing Alex.

