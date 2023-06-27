Werner Wildlife Museum Presents Native Animals for July Edition of Summer Animal House

On Thursday, July 13, at noon, naturalist Mike Bardgett and Werner Wildlife Museum Assistant Eileen Lemm will present “Native Wyoming Animals” for the July edition of “Summer Animal House for Children.”

The program will concentrate on the animals that occurred naturally in Wyoming before people imported exotics from other places.

Bardgett and Lemm will discuss the importance and characteristics of native animals as attendees get a close-up look at individuals preserved in the museum’s collection during the free program.

“Summer Animal House for Children” lasts approximately a half-hour, is family-friendly, and is free and open to the public.

Children and parents are invited to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in the Werner’s backyard following the program.

Programs are specially created for elementary school children, but all ages are welcome to attend.

Reservations for large groups are appreciated, but walk-in families and individuals are more than welcome.

For additional information, call the Werner at 307-235-2108 or drop by 405 East 15th Street, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

