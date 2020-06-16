‘We’re Not Removing the SROs,’ LCSD1 Spokeswoman Says

Laramie County School District 1 doesn't have any plans to remove resource officers from its schools, spokeswoman Mary Quast said Tuesday.

Many school districts across the country, including Denver Public Schools, have cancelled their contracts with the police in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"We have a really good relationship with the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff's Department," said Quast. "We're not removing the SROs."

LCSD1 earlier this month issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to all students, saying "as a district, we have a responsibility to make sure we are doing our part to achieve racial justice and to continue fostering empathy and kindness."