What Percentage of Wyoming is Male? This and Other Fun Facts.

The Wyoming Economic Analysis Division released a “JUST THE FACTS” report detailing the most recent data collected on the people that live in Wyoming for 2022.

Highlights

Males account for 51.2% of Wyoming’s population.

42% of Wyoming’s current population were born here.

Married couple families in Wyoming ranked 6th in the nation, just shy of 50%--Utah came in 1st with 59.3%.

Wyoming’s veteran population was 8.1%, ranking 4th, with Alaska in 1st at 9.8%.

Number of suicides per 100,000 people in Wyoming was 30.5, ranking 1st.

93.6% of the population over the age of 25 in Wyoming have a high school diploma.

Wyoming’s median household income was $65,204, ranking 31st, compared with $90,203 in Maryland.

The percent of Wyoming population below the poverty level was 11.4%.

12.2% of Wyomingites do not have health insurance, ranking 4th compared to 18% in Texas.

Wyoming ranked 1st in proportion of workers employed in the mining industry at 5.3% in 2021. (Wyoming’s proportion was 6% in 2020).

The Federal government owned 46.7% of Wyoming’s land in 2018, ranking 6th, compared with 80.1% in Nevada and 0.3% in Connecticut and Iowa.

Wyoming’s state and local sales tax rate was 5.4%--ranking 44th compared to 9.6% in Louisiana and Tennessee. Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon do not impose a sales tax.

Homeownership rate in Wyoming was 72.1%, ranking 12th, with New York coming in last.