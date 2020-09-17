Weather Service: Wyoming Smoke Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon

Wyoming will keep feeling the effects of wildfires burning to the west through at least midday Friday.

That's according to an air quality alert the National Weather Service recently issued.

According to the advisory, conditions should improve slightly Friday afternoon, but smoke will "likely fill back in as fires continue in the west."

The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children and people with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities.

Read the full advisory here.