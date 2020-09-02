The sudden smoke that landed in Casper on Wednesday evening won't be here for long.

Riverton meteorologist Jason Straub said that the surprising smoke brought to Casper Wednesday evening is the result of a weather front pushing smoke from fires in Montana to Wyoming.

Fortunately, for Casper residents, the smoke will quickly subside after the front moves through.

He added that area residents might "notice a little haze" in the morning on Thursday.