Weather Service: Casper Could See Low of 5 Degrees Within a Week

The pleasant fall weather Casper and Natrona County have seen so far could be on its way out — at least for the next several days.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is likely Wednesday night and almost a certainty Thursday. The weather service says there is an 80% chance of snow Thursday, with a low of 12 degrees Thursday night.

Then, on Friday, the high is only expected to reach 36 degrees.

Snow is again expected to hit the area, with the chance increasing from 30% to 60% as Saturday goes on.

Specifically, on Wednesday, a high of 74 is expected to plummet to a low of 27. Snow showers could begin anywhere from midnight to 2 a.m. Snow is expected to begin at higher elevations and move down to 5,900 feet after midnight.

Sunday could only see a high of 17 with a low as cold as 5.