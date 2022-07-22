WCA North Volleyball Practice

The North Volleyball team for the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star game has some serious talent led by 4 time all-stater Demi Stauffenberg from Lander and 3 time all-state pick Char Cranston from Moorcroft. There's 3 other all-state picks on the team so this group of players that play at a high level. The North figures to give the South all they can handle in Saturday's showdown at Casper College. It should be an entertaining match.

We had a chance to chat with Char Cranston and Kelly Walsh's Shelby Ramage at Thiursday's practice session. Expectations are high that's for sure and take a peek at some of the photos from Thursday as well.

