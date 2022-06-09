Torrington police have released a video of a person believed to be behind a recent string of auto burglaries in the community.

Police say at least a dozen unlocked vehicles were entered on Rio Vista Road, West C Street, West D Street, and East A Street Wednesday morning.

"Thanks to the help of the public, we have received a few videos of the possible suspect(s)," police said in a Facebook post early Thursday afternoon.

"The video below, while not providing great definition of the suspect(s), is currently the best picture we can provide at this time," they added.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video or who has any information or video footage that they think might be beneficial to the case, to call them at (307) 532-7001.