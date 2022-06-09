Watch Now: Cheney-Led January 6 Committee Hearings Can Be Viewed Here

The House Committee Investigating the January 6 Riot at the U.S. Capitol, led by Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, began a series of public hearings on Thursday.

The House Committee was formed to investigate what actually happened on that fateful day in January, in which a large of assortment of Trump supporters, led by the neo-nazi white supremacist Proud Boys group, attempted to disrupt the legal counting of votes that would elect Joe Biden at the 46th President of the United States.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney was appointed Vice Chair of the committee amid a war of words with former president Donald Trump after she voted to impeach the 45th president for his perceived role in the events of that day.

The livecast of the hearings, via PBS, can be seen below: