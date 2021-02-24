WATCH: Liz Cheney Says President Biden’s Executive Orders Are ‘Nothing Short of Heartless’

REP. LIZ CHENEY: "Hi everyone. Thanks very much for being here today. We have a guest with us, the Republican Leader of the Budget Committee, who is going to talk in just a minute about the package – the $1.9 trillion package – that is going to be on the Floor and detail the real difficulties and real problems with that package. We also are today recognizing that although we have seen from President Biden some, I think, effective demonstration of compassion and I think real caring about what’s happening across the country with respect to COVID. Unfortunately, that compassion and that caring, which, and I say again, we honor and recognize and many of us have family members that we’ve lost to COVID and we appreciate that very much, but that compassion that the President has shown in his remarks, unfortunately, you cannot in any way – there’s no consistency between that and between the policies that we’re seeing so far. And so, when you look at things like the executive orders, and in particular the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline, the executive orders banning oil and gas drilling on federal lands. Those executive orders are nothing short of heartless. It is really important – we want to make sure, particularly for a state like mine, that the administration understands the impact of those kinds of orders. The extent to which when you ban new permits for fossil fuel exploration on public lands, it kills economies, it kills jobs, it means we don’t have funding for our schools, and it is important for the American people to understand and recognize that no matter what you’re hearing from this administration, what they are doing is a war on the West, and it is a war on the American worker. People are losing their jobs, they’re losing their livelihoods, and we as Republicans are committed to turning that around. We are committed to standing against those policies, to making sure that we are able to get access to our fossil fuels, and making sure that we’re able to bring jobs back and get our economy growing as we come back from the devastation of COVID. I want to say just one more thing before I turn things over to Mr. Smith. Today is the 30th Anniversary of the beginning of the ground war in Desert Storm. It began on February 24, 1991 and I want everybody today to take a minute to remember those brave Americans who fought in Desert Shield and Desert Storm, the brave Americans who led us then, and just commemorate the fact that it was 30 years ago today. It was a hundred-hour ground war and my colleague Ms. Stefanik’s got a resolution – I hope we will have bipartisan support for that resolution to commemorate the victory and the sacrifice of those people who fought in Desert Shield and Desert Storm."