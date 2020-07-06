Watch Douglas Chief of Police Retire after 39 Years of Service

If you've ever had family in law enforcement, you know there's no day quite like the one when you reach the last day on duty. The Douglas Chief of Police recently retired after 39 years of service and you can watch the moment of his last call to dispatch.

Chris Schoening shared this emotional video to his Facebook page showing the last call from Douglas Chief of Police Ron Casalenda.

The Douglas Police Department shared more details about the career of Chief Casalenda on their Facebook page the next day.

Well done, Chief. We salute you for serving your community during such a distinguished career.