Good Girl, Great Job: Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Retires

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has announced the retirement of a very good girl: K-9 May.

This doggo was assigned to Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Jackson in Teton County and, since 2015, she's been proving that her bark is definitely as big as her bite.

"Since 2015, May was directly involved in the seizure of over 1,308 pounds of marijuana, 38.7 grams of cocaine, 1.26 pounds of methamphetamine, 8.3 grams of heroin, 113.5 grams of other illegal narcotics, and eight guns," the WHP wrote in a social media post. "K-9 May was also instrumental in confiscating illicit funds generated from the trafficking of drugs of over $866,723.00 of U.S. Currency and was deployed 327 times."

Honestly, it sounds like she's done more in her career than some of her human contemporaries.

"K-9 May had an exceptional career with the Wyoming Highway Patrol and most definitely earned her retirement," the Facebook post concluded.

It's been said that every dog has its day, and this doggo has certainly earned hers. Here's hoping she continues to lead a happy, healthy, fulfilling life, come what may.