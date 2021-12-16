WATCH: CY Middle School’s Christmas ‘Flash Mob’ Is Holiday Happiness

There is nothing that can get you more in the Christmas spirit then a flash mob of middle schoolers signing and dancing.

A new Facebook video highlights the students and staff of CY Middle School spreading some holiday joy in the lunchroom.

The awesome video was shared to Facebook by Jonna Nichols Johnson, along with a caption that read:

CYMS FlashMob

My School Rocks❣️

It’s Starting to look a lot like Christmas ❣️

All I want for Christmas is you

The two and half minute video has already been viewed over 2100 times in less than 24 hours. It all goes to show you that the Christmas spirit is alive and well in the Natrona County School District.

