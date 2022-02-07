CY Middle School Students Create Wooden Gifts for Foster Children

CY Middle School students in Melissa Ingram’s 7th-grade Career and Technical Education Woodshop class in December made wooden hobby horses, blocks, and cars for foster children in need.

According to a press release by the Natrona County School District, NCSD, several students talked about the project they had worked on.

One student, Katie, said, "This was important because even though it was a simple project, it did a lot for the kids."

Another student, Ana, said, "I think it is important to give back to others because it can show these kids that there are people who really do care."

Aurora said, "My favorite part was doing community service while spending time with friends and getting to create new friendships while we worked together."

While Spencer said, "It was fun because it was something the whole class could do together."

Due to the number of toys that needed to be made, students in the 6th grade CTE class also helped out.

Riley, said, "I really enjoyed that we would design our hobby horses, and then when we would leave, the 6th graders would come in and add to our designs and make us see new perspectives."

Tanya Southerland, director of public relations for the NCSD, said in total the 6th and 7th-grade classes made five building block sets, eight toy trucks, and eight hobby horses.

Southerland said the toys were donated to the Wyoming Department of Family Services, with this being the first time CY Middle School did something like this.

CY Middle School Wooden Gifts