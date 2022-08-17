Mannheim Steamroller Coming To Casper Just In Time For Holidays

Do you hear the carol of the bells? They're ringing. And if you listen closely, you may just hear somebody on the rooftop, click click clicking.

We're not sure if the Ford Wyoming Center has a chimney, though. But! It will surely have various other types of Christmas décor because Mannheim Steamroller is performing a concert on December 28, 2022!

Mannheim Steamroller is a neoclassical new-age band known for its modern recording of Christmas music. They've sold 28 million albums in just the United States and they're coming to the Ford Wyoming Center three days after Christmas.

Tickets are on sale now, and prices range from $35-$115, depending on where you want to sit. But wherever you sit, you're sure to be taken on an auditory journey through snow-covered memories, as the band plays all their hits, from Deck the Halls to Carol of the Bells.

Their most recent album, Exotic Spaces, was released in 2019 and featured 12 new songs. Most assuredly, some of those songs will be played as well.

But when it comes to Mannheim Steamroller, it's not just a concert; it's an experience. This band floods your senses and takes you by the hand to lead you through time and space, using their music to tell stories - stories that you and your family will undoubtedly want to hear.

Even though the concert is happening three days after the actual Christmas day, it's still pretty much Christmas until January 1, right? So that means Mannheim Steamroller is right in the heart of Christmas and they'll be right in your heart as well.