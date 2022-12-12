NCSD Board Honors Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra

At the Natrona County School District board of trustees meeting on Monday, the board honored two school members, Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra.

Get our free mobile app

Bower, assistant principal at CY Middle School was honored as the Assistant Principal of the Year while Vondra, a physical education teacher at Manor Heights Elementary School, was honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year.

At the meeting, each teacher was presented the award by the principal of their school, with Amy Rose of CY giving the award to Bower and Kent Thompson of Manor Heights giving the award to Vondra.

During his speech to Bower, Rose talked about the work that Bower has done while at CY and the impact he's had while working as assistant principal.

"He was chosen for this award because of his heart, because of his integrity, because of his humor, and because of his character. In one of our very first meetings together almost three years ago, Mr. Bower looked at me and he told me that he saw that this job was to do everything that he can to make my job easier. And I can tell you that he's done that. He works every day with humility. He has the spirit of a true leader, he has built amazing relationships with students and staff at CY Middle School, and he has indeed, made my job easier."

Sam Haut, Townsquare Media Sam Haut, Townsquare Media loading...

Before giving the award to Vondra, Thompson talked about how important the PE teacher has been to the students at Manor Heights and why he is loved by the kids that are in his classes.

"The students, staff, and parents at Manor Heights love Mr. Vondra. His PE lessons are fun, the students have fun in PE class, they literally hit the gym running to go to their warm-up stations to prepare for the lesson. He teaches lifetime lessons such as downhill skiing at Hogadon, cross-country skiing up on Casper Mountain, swimming, skating, etc, here in local venues. He encourages them to lead healthy lifestyles, he gives back to his profession, he mentors student teachers. He will actually have two of them this upcoming semester at different times this semester. He also gives back to the community as a member of our staff he sponsored our Frozen Jaguars, which is our team name for the Jackelope Jump, which is a fundraiser for the Wyoming Special Olympics."

At the end of the meeting, several board members, including trustees Dana Howie, Thomas Myler, Rita Walsh, and Raymond Catellier, and Superintendent Mike Jennings.

Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now