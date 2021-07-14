WATCH: Crews Test Wyoming Runaway Truck Ramp

WYDOT crews in northwestern Wyoming were busy this week testing out a runaway truck ramp.

According to the Jackson Hole News & Guide, a performance driver drove a 58,000-pound sand truck into the runaway truck arrestor on Teton Pass. The driver, Arnold Korbmacher, was traveling at 60 mph.

The News & Guide reports the system was re-engineered after failing to stop a truck hauling logs nearly two years ago.

A similar incident happened last week when a truck ramp in the Bighorns west of Buffalo failed to stop a tractor-trailer.

According to the Wyoming Department of transportation, a five-axle flatbed hauling bentonite lost control on its way to Buffalo on US 16 and had to use the truck arrestor or catchnet system.

Here's what it looks like when one of those systems is working as it should: