Runaway Truck Ramp Fails To Stop Truck Near Buffalo

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says a tractor-trailer driver used a runaway truck ramp near Buffalo on Wednesday evening.

According to WYDOT, a five-axle flatbed hauling bentonite lost control while traveling toward Buffalo on US 16 and had to use the truck arrestor or catch-net system.

The Buffalo Bulletin reports that the truck went through all 10 gates before "plunging into Mosier Gulch below."

WYDOT says no one was harmed in the incident.

According to WYDOT, a truck arrester catch-net cable system is a series of eight to 10 cables that span across a long, narrow ramp adjacent to the highway used to stop runaway vehicles. They're typically installed on highway routes with a steep grade of 6% or more.

WYDOT says the arrester will be closed for an undetermined period of time while repairs are being made.