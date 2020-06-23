Temporary Barrel Safety System Set up on Wyoming Highway

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has established a temporary system of safety barrels to prevent runaway trucks and other vehicles from going off the side of a high mountain road.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported the transportation department has set up the system of barrels on Highway 22 in the Teton Pass near Jackson.

The containers filled with sand are meant to slow and eventually stop an out-of-control vehicle and can be replaced after an accident.

The system known as a sand barrel array cost about $75,000 will be used until the department can finalize a permanent solution.