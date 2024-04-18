Warmer Weather Brings Road Construction, WYDOT Reminds Motorists to Pay Attention

Warmer weather is coming and that means road construction is too.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming had 273 crashes in Highway work zones last year, resulting in 76 injuries and three fatalities.

"We get people going like 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, they’re not obeying the signs. What if your family was out there working? You would definitely want to slow down and protect everybody" says Craig Cox, a WYDOT engineer.

This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week and focuses on the deadly dangers of inattention in work zones.

WYDOT would like to remind you to be cautious and alert when traveling through work zones. Don't get distracted by looking at a cell phone.

Tourist Attractions in Wyoming Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM