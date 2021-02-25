Wanted Cheyenne Man Still on the Loose Following Police Chase

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted Cheyenne man who's still on the loose following a chase north of Cheyenne earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post, 46-year-old Tracy Hoops was able to evade capture on the evening of Feb. 12 after crashing his employer's vehicle through two fences, driving though a rural property, ditching the vehicle and taking off on foot.

"It was determined Hoops was able to get a ride from unsuspecting citizens to another location south of Cheyenne," police said.

Hoops is 5-foot-9, weighs 215 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for parole violations in Arizona as well as charges related to the chase.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6525.

