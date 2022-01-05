Sex Offender Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

A 23-year-old Aurora man is Larimer County's most wanted fugitive for this week.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, Micheal Luna is wanted on felony charges for failing to register as a sex offender. He's described as standing 5'8 inches tall and weighing 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's office at 970-416-1985. Luna should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.