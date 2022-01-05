Sex Offender Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

A 23-year-old Aurora man is Larimer County's most wanted fugitive for this week.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, Micheal Luna is wanted on felony charges for failing to register as a sex offender. He's described as standing 5'8 inches tall and weighing 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's office at 970-416-1985. Luna should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'LARIMER SHERIFF COUNTY LO SHERIFF'S OFFIOE MOST WANTED MICHAEL ANTHONY LUNA DOB: 02/21/1998 Height: 5'08" Weight: 174 Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Last Known Address: 1793 S Pitkin St #A, Aurora, co LCSO WARRANT(S): Felony: Fail to Register as Sex Offender Fail to Register- Move/Name Change $NO BOND If you have information on the location or Crime Stoppers this person please call (970) 416-1985 (970) 221-6868'

This Retro Colorado Home Has a Ton of Shag Carpet

If you are looking for an affordable, retro-style home, check out this home listed for $298k.
Filed Under: Larimer County, sex offender, wanted
Categories: Casper News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top