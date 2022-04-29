Two People Sought In Connection with Death Of Fort Collins Child

Larimer County authorities are looking for two people in connection with the accidental shooting death of a six-year-old boy earlier this month. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page.

On April 10, Fort Collins Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue where a six-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself. despite being rushed to a local hospital, the boy died from his injuries.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office later identified the boy as Roy Summers and rued that he had died of an accidental gunshot wound.

According to the post, investigators soon learned that the boy's mother, 40-year-old Rosinetta Mackall, had taken the handgun out earlier that day and left it sitting out where her children often went. Several hours later, Roy picked up the gun and accidentally shot himself.

According to the post:

Mackall has been charged with Child Abuse – Knowingly/Recklessly Causes Death (class 2 felony) and Unlawful Storage of a Firearm (class 2 misdemeanor).

Detectives interviewed Mackall’s husband, Ron Matthews, 35, who was not living at the home and wasn’t present when the shooting happened. When questioned about his interactions with Mackall surrounding the incident, Matthews lied and tampered with evidence of their conversation. As a result, he has been charged with Attempt to Influence a Public Servant (class 4 felony) and Tampering with Physical Evidence (class 6 felony)."

Arrest warrants for the pair were issued on April 21, but police have so far not been able to find them.

Anyone who may know where they are or who has other information on the case is being asked to contact Detective Matt Schuh [970] 416-8043.

People who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at [970] 221-6868.