Two People Sought In Connection with Death Of Fort Collins Child
Larimer County authorities are looking for two people in connection with the accidental shooting death of a six-year-old boy earlier this month. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page.
On April 10, Fort Collins Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue where a six-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself. despite being rushed to a local hospital, the boy died from his injuries.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office later identified the boy as Roy Summers and rued that he had died of an accidental gunshot wound.
According to the post, investigators soon learned that the boy's mother, 40-year-old Rosinetta Mackall, had taken the handgun out earlier that day and left it sitting out where her children often went. Several hours later, Roy picked up the gun and accidentally shot himself.
According to the post: