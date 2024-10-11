Walgreens Offering Flu, RSV, Pneumonia, and COVID-19 Vaccines this Saturday

Walgreens is offering flu, RSV, pneumonia, and COVID-19 vaccines this Saturday, October 12, at SE Wyoming Blvd from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Individuals ages 3 years and older can receive a flu shot at the Casper clinic.

For younger children, see your pediatrician.

Individuals ages 75 years and older and adults between the ages 60-74 who are at increased risk of severe RSV can receive the RSV vaccine.

The vaccination clinic will be staffed by Walgreens’ expert pharmacists, who can provide additional guidance on which vaccines are right for each individual this season.

Vouchers will be provided to uninsured patients so they can receive a free flu shot.



To prepare for your vaccination clinic visit:

Schedule an appointment – visit Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call 1-800-Walgreens, both available in Spanish and English.

Complete vaccination consent paperwork digitally prior to your appointment to automatically send to the pharmacy and save time during your appointment.

Use the digital check-in feature at the pharmacy to skip the line and confirm your arrival.

Wear loose-fitting clothing and bring insurance information.

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week: Oct 3-5 Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week: Oct 3-5 Gallery Credit: Don Cogger, Dakota Riddle, Frank Gambino, Randy Bell, Greg Wise, James Yule, Ashley Jessen, Libby Ngo, Shannon Dutcher, Dave Treick, Bridget Truempler, Lisa Shaw, Cindi Lindsey, Liz Masterson, Erin Hager,