Voter Purge Means Many Need To Re-Register For The 2024 Election

Wyoming law requires the state’s County Clerks purge their voter rolls every two years, meaning clerks are required to remove the names of voters who did not vote in the most recent general election.

Wyoming Secretary of State data reveals there are more than 84,000 fewer registered voters in 2024 than in 2022.

See the numbers by county in 2022 versus 2024.

If you voted in the presidential election of 2020 but not the general election in 2022 (even if you voted in the primary), you have likely been purged from the state’s voter rolls. This means you will need to re-register with your county clerk before you are allowed to vote in 2024.

Wyoming does generally have an ebb and flow in voter registration numbers when voter registrations are purged in February after an election year. However, higher than normal voter turnout for the 2020 Presidential Election, combined with near record low voter turnout for the 2022 General Election has resulted in more than 86,000 voters being purged from the rolls.

Routinely, Wyoming’s County Clerks send postcards to the last known address of those being purged, encouraging those voters to contact their clerk if they wish to remain a registered voter in Wyoming. Those contacts were made in 2023.

How to Re-Register To Vote In Wyoming

Prospective voters in Wyoming can register by visiting their local county clerks. They will be required to fill out this form and present valid ID, which may be any one or more of the following:

Wyoming Driver’s License;

United States Passport;

Driver's License or Identification Card issued by any State or Outlying Possession of the United States;

Identification Card issued by the Federal Government, any State or Local Government, or an Agency thereof;

A tribal ID of any Federally Recognized Tribe;

Photo Identification Card issued by the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming Community College, or a Wyoming Public School;

United States Military Card; or

Identification Card issued to a Dependent of a member of the United States Armed Forces.

OR

Any two or more of the following documents together shall constitute proof of the individual's identity:

Certification of United States Citizenship;

Certificate of Naturalization;

United States Military Draft Record;

Voter's Registration Card from another State or County;

United States Social Security Card;

Certification of Birth Abroad issued by the Department of State;

Original or certified copy of a birth certificate bearing an official seal; or

Any other form of identification issued by an official agency of the United States or a State.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, if you cannot register in person at any of your county's locations, you may register by mail by sending a copy of the application form and ID listed above.

