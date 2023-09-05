Volunteer Training Opportunities for Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions

The Wyoming Hospice and Transitions of Central Wyoming are holding a training for new volunteers on September 26th.

The training will be held at at the CWHT offices from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In a written statement, the organization said:

As our services grow, the need for volunteers becomes greater. Opportunities to help include care and compassion visits with our patients and their families, running errands, spiritual care visits, providing transportation to appointments or shopping and vigil companionship. We also need Veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of our Veteran patients. There are no COVID vaccination requirements.

If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Melissa at (307) 577-4832 or email melissah@cwhp.org.