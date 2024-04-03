VisitCasper Grant and Marketing Co-Op Applications Open

VisitCasper has announced that applications are officially open for both their Impact Grants and Marketing Co-op Initiative.

The public is invited to learn more about them at a town hall on April 9th at the Lyric from 12 to 1 p.m.

A light lunch will be provided and the Visit Casper team will be there to present on each project and answer questions.

The Marketing Co-op Initiative is back for a second year and will be awarding 10 businesses with $2,500 to use on a variety of marketing campaigns.

Applications are due by May 3rd, and winners will be selected by May 24th.

Learn more about the application process here.

Funded by VisitCasper and the City of Casper, the grant program is designed to assist Natrona County non-profit organizations with producing events and projects that drive economic impact, bring people to the community, and improve quality of life for Natrona County residents.

Parade Day in Downtown Casper July 11, 2023. Togetherness.