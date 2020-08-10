Virtually All of Western Wyoming is Under a Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of Wyoming, including Natrona County, to remain in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition to Natrona County, several counties in Wyoming are impacted including Sweetwater, Carbon, Sublette, Lincoln, Washakie, Hot Springs and Fremont Counties.

A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring in the moment or will shortly. It can mean a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures contributing to fire behavior.

The weather service is expecting winds of between 15 and 25 miles per hour in the affected areas with gusts up to 35 mph. Humidity may get as low as 14%.

