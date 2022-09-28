Red Flag Warning In Effect For Natrona Co., South-central Wyoming

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning has been issued for Natrona County and much of south-central Wyoming through 6 p.m. today.

"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly," the Weather Service said.

"A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."

Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior, according to the Weather Service.

Winds from the west will reach 10 mph to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Humidity will be as low as 13 percent t

Temperatures will reach highs in the upper-70s to mid-80s.

Besides Natrona County, other affected counties include Niobrara, Converse, and portions of Goshen, Platte, Albany, Carbon, Fremont and Sweetwater.

