Vigil Planned for West Yellowstone Boy Who Was Killed

BOZEMAN, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — Residents of West Yellowstone plan a candlelight vigil this weekend for a 12-year-old boy who was beaten to death.

Organizers say the vigil for James Alex Hurley will start at 5 p.m. Sunday at the West Yellowstone City Park.

Attendees are being asked to bring their own candles and to wear blue ribbons for child abuse awareness.

Hurley died on Feb. 3 and his grandparents and a 14-year-old uncle face deliberate homicide charges.

Investigators said they found cellphone videos showing family members torturing and beating the boy in the months leading up to his death.

He had been removed from school in September 2019.