"Action is the antidote to despair," wrote the organizers of Wyoming for Olivia, a planned gathering to show that Wyomingites are never alone.

The event is in response to a tragedy that happened in Byron, Wyoming on Monday, February 10.

A 32-year-old mother called dispatchers at about 1:30 p.m. to report that her daughters had been shot.

Two children were upstairs in their cribs and two were found downstairs in their shared bedroom, the sheriff's office said.

The woman told dispatchers that she would shoot herself and would be in her bedroom. Dispatchers pleaded with her to remain on the line until police arrived, but she told them "it was too late."

Three of the children were pronounced dead at the scene. A 7-year-old girl named Olivia was flown to Billings before being transferred to a hospital in Salt Lake City where she now fights for her life.

The mother, Tranyelle Harshman, died in a hospital on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe was organized for the father, Cliff Harshman, who was away on a work trip when he learned what had happened to his family. So far it has raised over $100,000.

"Our goal is simple, for Olivia, her family and friends, the first responders, the dispatcher on the 911 call, the neighbors, anyone who is or who has suffered from postpartum depression and everyone else involved that on Friday February 14th, 2025 between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm in different communities across the State of Wyoming people gathered to show that in Wyoming you are never alone" wrote the organizers of Wyoming for Oliva, a state-wide vigil.

"We would love for individuals across the State to organize a place where a candlelight vigil can be held. That can be a parking lot, a football field, a park or a church."

"There can be multiple gatherings across communities, small or large. Whatever you feel you have the capacity to do, do it."

In a letter to another media outlet the organizers asked that people consider wearing the family's favorite colors: purple or yellow.

Established locations:

- Cheyenne Location: Capitol Building

- Casper Location: David Street Station

- Powell Location: Homesteader Park

- Pinedale Location: American Legion Park

- Byron Location: South Side Park

- Thermopolis Location: Community Hall 631 Big Horn Street

- Cowley Location: Water of Life Church - Main Street, across from the car wash

- Basin Location: Basin First Baptist Church

-Lovell Location: North Big Horn Hospital District

- Cody Location: parking lot between the Holiday Inn and Comfort Inn Buffalo Bill Village in Cody. HS Ski Teams from Casper, Pinedale, and Laramie

- Green River Location: Green River Wolves Stadium

- Worland Location: CrossPoint Baptist 1101 Big Horn

