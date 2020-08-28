Videos Show Bravery Required to be a Wildland Firefighter

The summer of 2020 has been one of record-setting wildfires. Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a firefighter in the middle of an inferno? Several videos show that bravery is definitely required.

California wildfires have burned more than 1.25 million acres based on the last update from CNN. The California Fire Map shows the dozens of wildfires still currently raging. Much of Colorado is also ablaze with The Denver Post documenting a half dozen wildfires including one that is now listed as the 2nd largest Colorado wildfire ever.

I have a friend who drives firefighters into these trouble areas by bus. He's shared stories of what some of these teams have encountered and that is proven by recent videos. The Today Show shared the story of exhausted California fire fighters.

Uproxx captured video of several wildfire teams in the West and the struggles they face every summer.

One team in this summer's California wildfires had to be rescued themselves before a fire overtook them.

Our Wyoming Hotshots shared some of the fires they faced last summer and some of the more lighthearted moments from last season.

The best case scenario for these wildfire fighters involves spending sometimes weeks away from family. The worst case is a summer like this one where many find their very existence on the line. There aren't enough words to thank them for their service and bravery.