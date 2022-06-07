NWS Cheyenne: Up to Tennis Ball-Size Hail Possible This Afternoon

Portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see hail up to the size of tennis balls this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

Up to 70 mph winds and localized heavy rain are also possible; and while the threat is low, the NWS says a tornado can't be ruled out either.

The NWS says storms will start over the mountains around 1 p.m. and shift east over the high plains and into the Nebraska Panhandle through 7 p.m.

