VIDEO: Casper Police Department Line Up Cars in Shape of Heart for Valentine’s Day

Well, it's Valentine's Day again and, if you're single, you can choose to approach this day in one of two ways. The first is with optimism, faith, and joy for others. You can be glad that, even if you may not have love right now, other people do. And you can hold fast hope to the fact that, eventually, you're bound to find your person.

Or you can hate everybody and everything and silently (or quite vocally) scoff at every annoying picture that graces your social media timeline.

Luckily, in an effort to break up the monotony of pictures of flowers, and chocolates and love (oh gag), the Casper Police Department has shared something special on their social media pages.

The department shared a video in which a handful of their cruisers have coordinated to take the shape of a heart. Then, they synchronized their flashing lights to give Casper one heck of a Valentine's Day visual.

Was it necessary? No, probably not. Was it pointless? Well, yeah. But was it funny and sweet and did it demonstrate the sense of humor that the CPD continues to display any time they can? Absolutely.

So, if you're scrolling through your social media feeds today feeling sorry for yourself and hating everybody that has ever kissed somebody else, take heart in the fact that the Casper Police Department is thinking of you. And they're wishing you a Happy Valentine's Day.

